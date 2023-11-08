Truist Financial Corp Buys 265 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 0.3 %

AEE stock opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

