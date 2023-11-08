Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 33.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 12.6% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 698,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,604,000 after buying an additional 78,208 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Global-e Online Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

