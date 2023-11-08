Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.89.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

