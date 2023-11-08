Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

