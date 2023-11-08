Truist Financial Corp Has $798,000 Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,636 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,477,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,473,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,550,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,086,000 after acquiring an additional 665,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 636,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.4053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

