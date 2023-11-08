Truist Financial Corp Has $823,000 Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in argenx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.29.

argenx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $497.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $497.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.80. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 0.79. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

See Also

