Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 131.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 89.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $1,465,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,371,000 after acquiring an additional 155,058 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $1,154,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THC opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

