Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Photronics were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Photronics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

