Truist Financial Corp Purchases 211 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AADR opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $53.11.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Cuts Dividend

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

