Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.84. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

