Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,098 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth about $30,521,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 110.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 49.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $41.01.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

