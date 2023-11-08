Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,338 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nevro were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVRO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $600.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

