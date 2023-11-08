Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,679 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EWG opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

