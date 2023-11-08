Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,029 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,224,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $144.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average is $150.52. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $188.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

