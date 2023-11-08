Truist Financial Corp Sells 272 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 146.1% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 131,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 212.2% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 22,953 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,791,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

