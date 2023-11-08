Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,200 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after acquiring an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

