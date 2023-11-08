Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,994 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $197,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 23.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 221,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.78 per share, with a total value of 3,045,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,119,108 shares in the company, valued at 167,001,308.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 727,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,527 over the last three months.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BMEZ opened at 13.76 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 17.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

See Also

