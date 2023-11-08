Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,177 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $866,343.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,299 shares of company stock valued at $30,415,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.92.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

