Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,946 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $70,721.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $1,596,994. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $74.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPT

Sprout Social Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.