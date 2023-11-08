Truist Financial Corp Takes $803,000 Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,095,318.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,665,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,585,250 shares of company stock valued at $946,944,090 in the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APP opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $44.89. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AppLovin from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

