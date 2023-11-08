Tutor Perini (TPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $388.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,940 shares in the company, valued at $28,295,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,486,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,069,867. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,295,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $809,250 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

