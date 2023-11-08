Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Universal were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Universal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Universal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Universal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UVV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

Universal Stock Up 2.0 %

UVV opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Universal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.