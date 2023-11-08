V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Acquires $306,200.00 in Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V.F. Trading Up 0.3 %

VFC opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Get Our Latest Report on V.F.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.