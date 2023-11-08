Vision Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 96,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 129,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.76 and a 200 day moving average of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

