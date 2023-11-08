Vitalhub (VHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). Vitalhub had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of C$13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.75 million.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VHI opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.72. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$2.21 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The firm has a market cap of C$126.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Vitalhub from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp.

