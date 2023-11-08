Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Sells $849,800.00 in Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Western Digital by 38.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

