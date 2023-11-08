Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 183 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 281,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 29,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

AMZN opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.60.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

