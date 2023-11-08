Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,691,000 after buying an additional 56,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Woodward by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,117,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WWD opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $133.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.55.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 26.51%.

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.