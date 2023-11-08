Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

View Our Latest Report on WYNN

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.