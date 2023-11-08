Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $607,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 19th, Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $644,809.60.
  • On Monday, October 9th, Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40.

Zscaler Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $171.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $177.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average of $144.66. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $127,215,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

