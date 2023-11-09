1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,455.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 686,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 538,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 39.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181,369 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 163,169 shares during the period. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,758.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William E. Shea acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,758.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 280,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,227.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

