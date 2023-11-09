12,943 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,565,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,854,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,334,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

