2,544 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $536,671.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $536,671.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $272,655.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,139 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BXC opened at $80.00 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $701.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.83.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

