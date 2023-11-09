26,546 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Nicolet Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $1,563,370.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,380.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,563,370.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,380.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,789.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,900 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

NIC stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $85.20.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

