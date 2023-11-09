35,684 Shares in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 166,474 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $3,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 170,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

