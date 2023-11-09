38,837 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CONSOL Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $684,728.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,227.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $684,728.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,227.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.51. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $660.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

