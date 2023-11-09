4,303 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $93,506.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $93,506.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

