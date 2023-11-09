53,192 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $479.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

