5,756 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 35.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $202,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,415 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCVX opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.89. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

