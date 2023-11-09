696 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 696 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 9.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.5% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $474.50 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $132.56 and a one year high of $478.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total transaction of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.