Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI stock opened at $169.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.17. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

