Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $747.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.