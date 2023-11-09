Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stake Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $587.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $161.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.45 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,387,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,059,196.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

