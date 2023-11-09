Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

