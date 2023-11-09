Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,244,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,546,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.