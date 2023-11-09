Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

