Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.70. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.