Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

