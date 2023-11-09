Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.