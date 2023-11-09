Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

